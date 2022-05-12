VIDEO: Netflix Releases RESIDENT EVIL Teaser Trailer

Nothing eventful ever happens in the peaceful New Raccoon City. The legendary franchise Resident Evil brings its battle for survival to Netflix on July 14th.

In the year 2036 - 14 years after Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

The cast includes Lance Reddick (he/him); Ella Balinska (she/her); Tamara Smart (she/her); Siena Agudong (she/her); Adeline Rudolph (she/her); Paola Nuñez (she/her); Ahad Raza Mir (he/him); Connor Gossatti (he/him); Turlough Convery (he/him).

Watch the new teaser trailer here: