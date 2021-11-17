VIDEO: Netflix Releases First-Look at OZARK Final Season

Netflix has released a first look at the final season of Ozark. The first part of the fourth season will begin streaming on January 21, 2022.

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

The fourth and final Season of Ozark will premiere in two parts consisting of 7 episodes each. Ozark stars Emmy AwardÂ® Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy AwardÂ® Winner Laura Linney, Emmy AwardÂ® Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica FalcÃ³n.

Emmy AwardÂ® Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.

Watch the teaser here: