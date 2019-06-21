VIDEO: Netflix Releases Final Trailer for STRANGER THINGS Season Three

Jun. 21, 2019  

Netflix has shared the final trailer for the third season of Stranger Things. It's the Summer of '85 in Hawkins. Everything is at stake. And only they can stop it.... one summer will change everything.

Watch the trailer below!

It's 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer's heating up. School's out, there's a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group's dynamic, and they'll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town's threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they'll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Stranger Things 3 premieres globally on July 4, only on Netflix.

