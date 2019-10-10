VIDEO: Netflix Debuts Trailer for PRANK ENCOUNTERS with Gaten Matarazzo

Article Pixel Oct. 10, 2019  

Netflix has released the trailer for Prank Encounters. Hosted by Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), each episode of this terrifying and hilarious prank show takes two complete strangers on the surprise ride of a lifetime. It's business as usual until their paths collide and their one-day assignments turn into supernatural surprises. Where fear meets funny, Prank Encounters is the most elaborate hidden camera prank show ever devised.

Watch the trailer below!

Prank Encounters debuts globally on October 25 on Netflix.

