VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE LINCOLN LAWYER Trailer

Netflix has debuted the new trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer. The new series is set to begin streaming on May 13.

From creator David E. Kelley, The Lincoln Lawyer is the story of Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on The Brass Verdict, the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly.

The Lincoln Lawyer also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson. Connelly is an executive producer and writer on the series. Christopher Gorham, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Krista Warner, Jamie McShane, Michael Graziadei, LisaGay Hamilton, Reggie Lee are also featured.

The series was developed for television by Ted Humphrey who serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Ross Fineman and Kelley are also executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer for the new series here: