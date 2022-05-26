VIDEO: Netflix Debuts KEEP SWEET: PRAY AND OBEY Series Trailer

Netflix has debuted the new trailer for Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey. The new four-episode series will be released on June 8.

In 2008, a dramatic raid at the Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas generated attention around the world, as law enforcement agents uncovered stunning evidence of sexual, physical and psychological abuse and took 400+ children into custody. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Rachel Dretzin, gives viewers an in-depth look into the secretive polygamous sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs.

The four-part documentary series features never-before-seen archival footage and harrowing personal stories from some of the courageous women and men who escaped. From forced underage marriage and pregnancy to a complete unraveling into an oppressive criminal cult under Warren Jeffs' rule, the story uncovers extraordinary bravery battling tyrannical control in modern America.

"The women and men who shared their stories of life within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with Rachel Dretzin have shown incredible bravery, and we're honored to support Rachel's commitment to bringing these experiences to light. Participant is excited to be working once again with Netflix on this important series," said Miura Kite, SVP of Global Television at Participant.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey is a Participant and Ark Media Production; directed by Rachel Dretzin (Who Killed Malcolm X, Far From the Tree). Executive Producers include Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Miura Kite, Zachary Herrmann, Rachel Dretzin, and Alison Dammann. Grace McNally serves as co-director and producer.

Watch the new trailer here: