VIDEO: Natasha Lyonne Names Three Things That Make Her Happy on CONAN

Natasha’s shared a lot of things she doesn’t like.

Dec. 3, 2020  

Natasha's shared a lot of things she doesn't like so Conan challenges her to name three things she does like. Plus, Natasha explains why she's wearing SO many rings.

Watch the clip from "Conan" below!

"Conan" airs every weekday morning.

