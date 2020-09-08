VIDEO: Musicians Play HARRY POTTER Theme Song With Washer & Dryer on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Watch the unique performance below!

Friends Jason and Kurt love making music with everyday objects and delighted "Harry Potter" fans everywhere by playing the theme music on their laundry machine. Their viral TikTok even caught the attention of author J.K. Rowling!

Watch the clip below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You