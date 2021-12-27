VIDEO: Mindy Kaling Teases LEGALLY BLONDE 3 on KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Mindy Kaling appeared on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW to discuss writing Legally Blonde 3. Reese Witherspoon, Elle Woods herself, asked Kaling to write the upcoming film.

"I feel like I'm writing a Marvel movie. It's Reese's Avengers," Kaling discussed. "It's her beloved character and Elle Woods is like, for me people like me who love romantic comedies, Elle Woods is like Captain America. So I was such a fan ... I feel like I'm writing fanfic."

Kaling went on to discuss where audiences will find Elle Woods in the new film.

"It's really fun thinking of Elle Woods at 43, or whatever. Like what is her life like? Does she have kids?"

Legally Blonde is a 2001 American comedy film based on the novel of the same name by Amanda Brown. It was directed by Robert Luketic, scripted by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith, and stars Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, and Jennifer Coolidge.

The film tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a law degree. It was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy and ranked 29th on Bravo's 2007 list of "100 Funniest Movies". Witherspoon received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and the 2002 MTV Movie Award for Best Female Performance.

The box office success led to a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, and a 2009 direct-to-DVDspin-off, Legally Blondes. Additionally, Legally Blonde: The Musical premiered on January 23, 2007, in San Francisco and opened in New York City at the Palace Theatre on Broadway on April 29, 2007, starring Laura Bell Bundy.

