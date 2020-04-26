VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown Dances With Friends in Honor of the NHS

Millie Bobby Brown joined forces with some of her friends via House Party to create a dance video in honor of the NHS.

"Taking a moment to dance with [House Party] in recognition of our amazing NHS first responders who are working tirelessly to provide care and services to those in need right now," Brown wrote in the Instagram caption. "Sending much positivity, energy and good vibes your way from my friends and family to yours!"

Watch the video below!





