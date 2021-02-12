Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Mila Kunis Chose a Brutal Month to Go Dry

Mila looks back on her various odd jobs, including a long run as a child laborer for her mother.

Feb. 12, 2021  

James Corden connects with Mila Kunis, fresh off her SUPER BOWL commercial with Shaggy, who definitely goes by Shaggy 24/7. And James asks Mila about her and husband Ashton Kutcher's decision to do a dry January -- obviously they planned it not anticipating an insurrection of the United States Capitol. And Mila looks back on her various odd jobs, including a long run as a child laborer for her mother.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

VIDEO: Mila Kunis Chose a Brutal Month to Go Dry
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET
Patti Murin & Colin Donnell On Demand
Patti Murin & Colin Donnell On Demand

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: Cardi B Reveals the Real Meaning Behind Up Photo

VIDEO: Cardi B Reveals the Real Meaning Behind Up

VIDEO: Pete Davidson Shared Alex Moffat’s Instagram Password Photo

VIDEO: Pete Davidson Shared Alex Moffat’s Instagram Password

MARTHA: A PICTURE STORY Acquired By Utopia  Photo

MARTHA: A PICTURE STORY Acquired By Utopia 

Madeline Zima & Ken Zheng Serve Justice In Debut Trailer For INSIGHT Photo

Madeline Zima & Ken Zheng Serve Justice In Debut Trailer For INSIGHT


More Hot Stories For You