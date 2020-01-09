VIDEO: Mike Rowe Talks About His Search for Do-Gooders on TODAY SHOW

Mike Rowe, host of the Facebook Watch show "Returning the Favor," and Officer Mike Kirchen, the founder of Bike Cops for Kids who appeared on the show, join the 3rd hour of TODAY to discuss the series' fourth season.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You