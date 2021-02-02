Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Mickey Guyton Performs 'Black Like Me' on THE LATE SHOW

The Grammy nominee makes her late-night television debut.

Feb. 2, 2021  

Country star Mickey Guyton makes her late-night television debut with this special performance of her GRAMMY-nominated song "Black Like Me" from her acclaimed EP "Bridges." Congratulations to Mickey on becoming the first Black female solo artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination in the Best Country Solo Performance category!

Watch the performance below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

VIDEO: Mickey Guyton Performs 'Black Like Me' on THE LATE SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares A Sneak Peek at All-New Episode Of DICKINSON Photo

VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares A Sneak Peek at All-New Episode Of DICKINSON

Director/Screenwriter Eva Lanskas New Short Romance Series MOTEK To Premiere Worldwide On Photo

Director/Screenwriter Eva Lanska's New Short Romance Series MOTEK To Premiere Worldwide On Valentine's Day

SUBETE A MI MOTO Series Based On The Story Of The Menudo Band To Make Its U.S. Debut On Es Photo

SUBETE A MI MOTO Series Based On The Story Of The Menudo Band To Make Its U.S. Debut On EstrellaTV

ARROW Debuts Spectral Romance A GHOST WAITS for Valentines Day Photo

ARROW Debuts Spectral Romance A GHOST WAITS for Valentine's Day


More Hot Stories For You