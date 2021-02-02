VIDEO: Mickey Guyton Performs 'Black Like Me' on THE LATE SHOW

Country star Mickey Guyton makes her late-night television debut with this special performance of her GRAMMY-nominated song "Black Like Me" from her acclaimed EP "Bridges." Congratulations to Mickey on becoming the first Black female solo artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination in the Best Country Solo Performance category!

Watch the performance below!

