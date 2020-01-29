VIDEO: Michael Bloomberg Talks Climate Change on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Michael Bloomberg discusses the major accomplishments he achieved as Mayor of New York for 12 years, why one of his key presidential campaign issues is climate change and the message he wants people to take away from his campaign.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

