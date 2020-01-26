VIDEO: Melissa Villasenor Calls Out Oscar Snubs During SNL's Weekend Update

Saturday Night Live returned for its first show of 2020 yesterday. This, of course, included another Weekend Update.

During this episode's segment, Melissa Villaseñor stopped by to sing about some Oscar-nominated films like Joker...and white male rage. She called out the snubs for the 2020 awards including Greta Gerwig for Little Women.

Watch the clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

