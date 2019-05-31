VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish Star in the Trailer for THE KITCHEN

Warner Bros has released the trailer for the gritty, female-driven mob drama "The Kitchen," from New Line Cinema and BRON Creative, which was written and directed by Andrea Berloff and stars Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids"), Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip"), and Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale").



Watch the trailer below!

McCarthy, Haddish and Moss star as three 1978 HELL'S KITCHEN housewives whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. Left with little but a sharp ax to grind, the ladies take the Irish mafia's matters into their own hands-proving unexpectedly adept at everything from running the rackets to taking out the competition...literally.

The film also stars Domhnall Gleeson ("Star Wars: The Last Jedi"), James Badge Dale ("Only the Brave"), Brian d'Arcy James ("Spotlight"), with Margo Martindale (TV's "The Americans"), Oscar winner Common ("Selma," "Marshall"), and Bill Camp ("Vice"). The cast also includes Jeremy Bobb ("Marshall"), E.J. Bonilla (TV's "The Long Road Home"), Wayne Duvall ("Prisoners"), Annabella Sciorra (TV's "Daredevil"), Myk Watford (HBO's "True Detective").

Berloff's screenplay was based on the comic book series created for DC Vertigo by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle. The film was produced by multiple Oscar nominee Michael De Luca ("Captain Phillips," "Moneyball," "The Social Network") and Marcus Viscidi ("Rampage"). Serving as executive producers were Richard Brener, Michael Disco, Dave Neustadter, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Elishia Holmes, and Adam Schlagman.

Berloff's creative team included director of photography Maryse Alberti ("Creed"), production designer Shane Valentino ("Straight Outta Compton"), Oscar-nominated editor Christopher Tellefsen ("Moneyball," "A Quiet Place") and costume designer Sarah Edwards ("Ocean's 8," Showtime's "Billions"). The music was composed by Bryce Dessner.

Principal photography took place primarily in and around the film's setting, New York City's famed Hell's Kitchen.

New Line Cinema presents, in Association with BRON Creative, a Michael De Luca Production, "The Kitchen." Set for release on August 9, 2019, it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. Rated R for violence, language throughout and some sexual content.





