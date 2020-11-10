VIDEO: Megan Rapinoe Talks Joe Biden on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Megan Rapinoe reveals how she proposed to fiancée Sue Bird.

Megan Rapinoe reveals how she proposed to fiancée Sue Bird, talks about writing her new book One Life and explains how Jim Carrey and Michael Jordan influenced her personality.

