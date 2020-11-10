Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Megan Rapinoe Talks Joe Biden on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Megan Rapinoe reveals how she proposed to fiancée Sue Bird.

Nov. 10, 2020  

Megan Rapinoe reveals how she proposed to fiancée Sue Bird, talks about writing her new book One Life and explains how Jim Carrey and Michael Jordan influenced her personality.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

