VIDEO: Meet Your Favorite Zoo Animals as Kids in MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD Trailer

The new series premieres on Hulu September 7.

We dare you not to squeal while watching the adorable new trailer for MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD. All your favorite zoo animals are just little pups in the new Hulu series based on the 2005 animated classic.

Watch the trailer below!

Loveable foursome Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo steal the show in Madagascar: A Little Wild, from executive producer Johanna Stein (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) and co-executive producer Dana Starfield (Monster High: Welcome to Monster High) Capturing the iconic personalities of each of the four dynamos, Madagascar: A Little Wild showcases the team as kids residing in their rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo. They might be small, but like everybody who lands in New York City, these little guys have big dreams and Madagascar: A Little Wild will follow all of their adventures.

MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD stars Shaylin Becton, Tucker Chandler, Amir O'Neil, Luke Lowe, Jasmine Gatewood, and Eric Petersen. Johanna Stein will executive produce with Dana Starfield as co-executive producer.

Madagascar: A Little Wild premieres September 7.

Photo Credit: DreamWorks Animation

