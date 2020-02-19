Advertisement

VIDEO: Meet Rafael Silva, Who Plays Carlos Reyes on 9-1-1: LONE STAR

Article Pixel Feb. 19, 2020  

Rafael Silva talks about portraying the character Carlos Reyes and all of the layers that make him who he is.

Watch the clip below!

FOX's #1 drama, 9-1-1, expands its reach to the city of Austin, TX, with its first-ever spin-off. 9-1-1: LONE STAR debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 19, following the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP, and continuing on Monday, Jan. 20. From 9-1-1 co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, the series stars Rob Lowe ("The Grinder," "Parks and Recreation," "The West Wing") as a sophisticated New York cop who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

VIDEO: Meet Rafael Silva, Who Plays Carlos Reyes on 9-1-1: LONE STAR
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: The Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! Performs a Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga Joins Rachelle Ann Go For A MISS SAIGON Duet
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases NO RULES FOR DONALD Song Parody
  • VIDEO: Stephanie Beatriz Talks About Auditioning for IN THE HEIGHTS
    • Advertisement