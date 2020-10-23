Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Marlon Wayans Says He Drank Coffee to Avoid Freddy Krueger on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

'On the Rocks' star Marlon Wayans calls in to the show.

Oct. 23, 2020  

"On the Rocks" star Marlon Wayans calls in to the show to share what inspired him and his brother, Shawn, to write "Scary Movie," and how "A Nightmare on Elm Street" terrified him as a child. Tune in for more with Marlon Wayans.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

