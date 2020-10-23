VIDEO: Marlon Wayans Says He Drank Coffee to Avoid Freddy Krueger on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
'On the Rocks' star Marlon Wayans calls in to the show.
"On the Rocks" star Marlon Wayans calls in to the show to share what inspired him and his brother, Shawn, to write "Scary Movie," and how "A Nightmare on Elm Street" terrified him as a child. Tune in for more with Marlon Wayans.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Teaser for THE PROM on Netflix, with Meryl Streep, James Corden & More!
- VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jimmy Fallon Have 'Two Goats Who Will Vote'
- VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Hudson in an Election-Themed Version of The Black Eyed Peas' 'The Love'
- VIDEO: Lily James Talks MAMMA MIA 3 Rumors