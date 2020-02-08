VIDEO: Mark Ruffalo Reveals He Doesn't Know If Hulk Will Return to the MCU

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Mark Ruffalo revealed that he is unsure if Hulk will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When asked if he'd be coming back to the MCU, or if Endgame truly was his final outing, Ruffalo replied that he didn't know. He then covered his mouth, to show that he didn't want to reveal anything definitive.

"Who knows, really," he said. "It is supposed to be over and that was supposed to be the end."

Watch the full episode below, which also features David Schwimmer, Nick Mohammed, Alicia Keys, and Tamsin Greig!

Ruffalo began acting in the early 1990s and first gained recognition for his work in Kenneth Lonergan's play This Is Our Youth (1998) and drama film You Can Count On Me (2000). He went on to star in the romantic comedies 13 Going on 30 (2004) and Just like Heaven (2005) and the thrillers Zodiac (2007) and Shutter Island (2010). He gained wider recognition for his role as Bruce Banner / Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Ruffalo gained nominations for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for playing a sperm donor in the comedy-drama The Kids Are All Right (2010), Dave Schultz in the biopic Foxcatcher (2014), and Michael Rezendes in the drama Spotlight (2015). He also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actor in a TV Movie for playing a gay writer in the television drama film The Normal Heart (2015).





