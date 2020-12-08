Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

VIDEO: Mariah Carey Talks About Her New Book on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel

She also talks about the success of her chart-topping song "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Dec. 8, 2020  

Mariah Carey talks about her new book The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the success of her chart-topping song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and the Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special featuring stars like Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg and Tiffany Haddish.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Mariah Carey Talks About Her New Book on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You