VIDEO: Mariah Carey Talks About Her New Book on THE TONIGHT SHOW
She also talks about the success of her chart-topping song "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
Mariah Carey talks about her new book The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the success of her chart-topping song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and the Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special featuring stars like Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg and Tiffany Haddish.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
