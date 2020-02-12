Advertisement

VIDEO: Maria Bamford Talks About Her Potential Restraining Order Against Trump on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Feb. 12, 2020  

Comedian Maria Bamford discusses her attempt to file a restraining order against the president and meeting with random Twitter users to practice her stand-up comedy.

Watch the interview from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below!

