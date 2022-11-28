VIDEO: Margot Robbie, Jean Smart & More Star in New BABYLON Trailer
The film is set to be released on December 23.
Magot Robbie, Jean Smart, and more star in a newly-released trailer for Damien Chazelle's Babylon. The film is set to be released in theaters on December 23.
The film features the original music track "Voodoo Mama" from Academy Award®-winning composer Justin Hurwitz.
From Damien Chazelle, BABYLON is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart.
A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.
The film also stars P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde.
Watch the new trailer here:
