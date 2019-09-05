VIDEO: Maren Morris Performs 'The Bones' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Maren Morris appeared on last night's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" for a chat and performance of her hit single, "The Bones." Watch the interview and the performance below!

Morris visited Seth Meyers ahead of her sold-out Radio City Music Hall performance this Friday, which kicks off the next leg of her GIRL: The World Tour with further stops at The Met in Philadelphia and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. She will also support Miranda Lambert on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour this fall. Visitmarenmorris.com for full tour details.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter from Arlington, Texas leads this year's list of Country Music Association Awardsnominees with six nominations. This is Morris' second time leading the CMA nominee list in four years, and the strongest showing by a female nominee since Miranda Lambert garnered nine nominations in 2014. Morris is in the running for Album Of The Year, Female Vocalist Of The Year, Single Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Music Video Of The Year, and Musical Event Of The Year.

Morris recently debuted an Alex Ferrari-directed music video for "The Bones", which featuresfootage of Maren vacationing with her husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd. The single is taken from Morris' sophomore album GIRL, which shattered the record for the largest-ever debut streaming week for a country album by a woman with 23.96 million streams in its first week. The album debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and continues to receive rave reviews.

The record's title track, "GIRL," recently hit #1 on country radio, MAKING IT the first solo song by a woman to top the Billboard Country Airplay Chart since February 2018 and Morris' third overall time at #1. Upon its release earlier this year, "GIRL" had the highest debut on Billboard's Country Streaming Songs chart by a female artist and the highest weekly streams by a female country artist ever.

This year Morris received five Grammy nominations and was awarded with a Billboard Music Award for Dance/Electronic Song alongside Zedd and Grey.

Morris won a Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards, was named New Artist of the Year at the 50th Annual CMA Awards, Top Country Female Artist at the 2018 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS and New Female Vocalist of the Year at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. She was also the most played female artist on country radio in 2017 and 2018.

Morris got her start playing in bars around her hometown and quickly made a name for herself with her Gold certified debut album Hero and its Platinum-selling "My Church," Gold-selling "80s Mercedes" and "I Could Use A Love Song." Hero and its singles topped charts nationwide, set Country radio records, and were some of the most critically acclaimed works of 2016.





