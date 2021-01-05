VIDEO: Maren Morris Performs 'Better Than We Found It' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

The 2020 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year returns to A Late Show for a performance of this very special song, penned as a protest anthem in the tradition of American music icons like Bob Dylan and Nina Simone.

After you enjoy this performance, take a look at the official music video here, which features some of the real people who inspired Maren to write this song, and visit https://bwhi.org to find out why Maren has thrown her support behind the Black Women's Health Imperative.

Watch the performance below!

