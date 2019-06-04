VIDEO: MR. MERCEDES to Return to AT&T Audience Network This September

AT&T AUDIENCE Network's critically-acclaimed series, Mr. Mercedes will return on Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00pm ET/PT for season three with 10 one-hour episodes.

Watch a behind the scenes video below!

Stars include Brendan Gleeson as Bill Hodges, Justine Lupe as Holly Gibney, Jharrel Jerome as Jerome Robinson and Breeda Wool as Lou Linklatter with guest stars such as Holland Taylor as Ida Silver and Bruce Dern as John Rothstein.

Based on the Bill Hodges trilogy from prolific author Stephen King, season three of Mr. Mercedes will closely follow the story contained in "Finders Keepers," the second book of the series, and continue to explore the fallout from the massacre perpetrated by Brady Hartsfield.

When beloved local author John Rothstein is found murdered, Hodges, Holly, and Jerome, along with local police, must track down his killer. But this case is more complex than the cold-blooded killing of an American icon. Unpublished novels of Rothstein's were stolen from his home, and they are worth millions. As the case unfolds, the trio learns that although Brady may be gone, his depravity lives on in the lives of his victims.

David E. Kelley has returned for the third season, continuing the adaption of Stephen King's best-selling Bill Hodges Trilogy alongside Jonathan Shapiro, with Jack Bender continuing to direct. In addition to King, Kelley, Bender, and Shapiro, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill Entertainment, Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni of Sonar Entertainment, and Shane Elrod and Kate Regan of AT&T AUDIENCE Network continue to serve as executive producers.





