VIDEO: MARINA Performs 'Venus Fly Trap'

MARINA is fresh off the release of her latest studio album, ANCIENT DREAMS IN A MODERN LAND.

MARINA is fresh off the release of her latest studio album, ANCIENT DREAMS IN A MODERN LAND. To celebrate the album's release, MARINA took to the Late Night With Seth Meyers stage last night (June 14th) to perform "Venus Fly Trap."

"Venus Fly Trap" is a confident anthem that encourages being yourself and taking charge, two themes that run throughout her statement-making new album. Watch the vibrant performance below, and stream ANCIENT DREAMS IN A MODERN LAND HERE.

Catch performances of "Venus Fly Trap" and many more live when MARINA embarks on her 2022 Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land Tour, set to get underway February 2nd, 2022 at San Francisco, CA's The Masonic.

See the full list of global tour dates at marinaofficial.com/tour.

