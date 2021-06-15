VIDEO: MARINA Performs 'Venus Fly Trap'

MARINA is fresh off the release of her latest studio album, ANCIENT DREAMS IN A MODERN LAND. To celebrate the album's release, MARINA took to the Late Night With Seth Meyers stage last night (June 14th) to perform "Venus Fly Trap."

Watch the performance below!

"Venus Fly Trap" is a confident anthem that encourages being yourself and taking charge, two themes that run throughout her statement-making new album. Watch the vibrant performance below, and stream ANCIENT DREAMS IN A MODERN LAND HERE.

Catch performances of "Venus Fly Trap" and many more live when MARINA embarks on her 2022 Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land Tour, set to get underway February 2nd, 2022 at San Francisco, CA's The Masonic.

See the full list of global tour dates at marinaofficial.com/tour.