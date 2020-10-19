VIDEO: Lorne Michaels Shares How SNL Stays Relevant on TODAY SHOW

The cast and crew of 'Saturday Night Live' returned this month to kick off the 46th season.

The cast and crew of "Saturday Night Live" returned this month to kick off the 46th season of THE WEEKLY sketch comedy program, with Lorne Michaels at the helm. In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Michaels, the show's creator and executive producer, talks with Willie Geist in Studio 8H about keeping the staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic and how they wade through a week of news that could upend their material at the last minute.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

