Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lorne Michaels Shares How SNL Stays Relevant on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel

The cast and crew of 'Saturday Night Live' returned this month to kick off the 46th season.

Oct. 19, 2020  

The cast and crew of "Saturday Night Live" returned this month to kick off the 46th season of THE WEEKLY sketch comedy program, with Lorne Michaels at the helm. In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Michaels, the show's creator and executive producer, talks with Willie Geist in Studio 8H about keeping the staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic and how they wade through a week of news that could upend their material at the last minute.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Lorne Michaels Shares How SNL Stays Relevant on TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You