VIDEO: Lisa Whelchel Talks About Kissing George Clooney on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Jan. 22, 2020  

Lisa Whelchel, who played Blair on "The Facts of Life," opens up about her favorite moments working with co-stars Nancy McKeon (Jo), Kim Fields (Tootie) and Mindy Cohn (Natalie) on the classic sitcom.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Lisa Whelchel Talks About Kissing George Clooney on TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Randy Rainbow's Latest Political Song Parody, 'That Don!'
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Joins Children's Choirs For Martin Luther King Day Tribute on THE VIEW
  • VIDEO: Will MOULIN ROUGE's Aaron Tveit Get Stumped Playing Song Association?
  • VIDEO: See Billy Porter, Neil Patrick Harris, & More in the Trailer for VISIBLE: OUT ON TELEVISION
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement