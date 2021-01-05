VIDEO: Lisa Edelstein Talks 9-1-1: LONE STAR on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Edelstein worked with co-star Rob Lowe previously on 'The West Wing.'
Lisa Edelstein talks about working with Rob Lowe on "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "The West Wing."
Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan Shares His Involvement Behind the Scenes on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
- Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON as Part of the Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
- VIDEO: Killian Donnelly Performs 'The Music of the Night' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
- VIDEO: Hear the Original Theme Song for WANDAVISION, Written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez!