VIDEO: Lisa Edelstein Talks 9-1-1: LONE STAR on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Edelstein worked with co-star Rob Lowe previously on 'The West Wing.'

Jan. 5, 2021  

Lisa Edelstein talks about working with Rob Lowe on "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "The West Wing."

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

