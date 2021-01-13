VIDEO: Lili Reinhart & Stephen Colbert Share Their Favorite Subreddits on THE LATE SHOW
Lili Reinhart is the star of "Riverdale" and the author of "Swimming Lessons."
Lili Reinhart, star of "Riverdale" and author of "Swimming Lessons," shares something in common with our host: they both stay up way too late scrolling through subreddits like r/oddlysatisfying, r/GifRecipes and r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog.
Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.
