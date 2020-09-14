VIDEO: Liam Neeson Talks About Working With His Son on ANDY COHEN LIVE

Listen to the clip below!

Andy Cohen celebrated 5 years of his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy today live on the air. Throughout today's Andy Cohen Live, Andy was joined by special guests including Liam Neeson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lisa Kudrow, Martha Stewart and Kylie Minogue.

Watch the clip below!

Liam Neeson joined Andy Cohen where he discussed his upcoming movie Honest Thief. During his conversation with Andy, Liam Neeson spoke about his recent movie Made In Italy about a father and son who travel to Italy to see the house inherited from his late wife. Talking about making the movie with his son Micheál Richardson, Liam said that "the subject matter is, was, is very close to home, you know, and that, you know, losing my wife, Micheál, losing his mother, and that, that is part of the story of Made In Italy. It was quite cathartic in many ways for both of us" and that "it touches on very, very delicate stuff. But, you know, sometimes you see, that's the wonderful thing about, sometimes in art and you can, you can explore stuff and it's kind of safe, uh, especially with a film."

Liam Neeson also spoke to Andy about his son changing his last name to honor his late mother Natasha Richardson saying, "I think he did the right thing. It was a lovely homage.... it was a lovely gesture, you know Natasha's family, mother and sisters were very touched by it as indeed I was."

Additionally, Liam Neeson talked to Andy Cohen about Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace saying, "I know a lot of fans and critics didn't like it" but added, "I'm proud of it."

Andy Cohen hosts SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:00 am ET on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy.

