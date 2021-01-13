Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Leslie Jordan Talks About Going Viral on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

The actor stars on "Call Me Kat" on FOX.

Jan. 13, 2021  

Leslie Jordan shares Instagram's role in his flourishment during the coronavirus pandemic and tells the story of how he moved from Tennessee to Los Angeles in 1982 with $1,200 sewn into his underpants.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

