VIDEO: Leslie Jordan Talks About Going Viral on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
The actor stars on "Call Me Kat" on FOX.
Leslie Jordan shares Instagram's role in his flourishment during the coronavirus pandemic and tells the story of how he moved from Tennessee to Los Angeles in 1982 with $1,200 sewn into his underpants.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
