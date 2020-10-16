VIDEO: Leslie Jones Talks SUPERMARKET SWEEP on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
The actress and comedian is the new host of the popular show.
The actress and comedian is the new host of the popular show and also talks about her role in the highly anticipated sequel to "Coming to America."
Watch the interview on "Good Morning America" below!
