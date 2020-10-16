VIDEO: Leslie Jones Talks SUPERMARKET SWEEP on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The actress and comedian is the new host of the popular show.

The actress and comedian is the new host of the popular show and also talks about her role in the highly anticipated sequel to "Coming to America."

Watch the interview on "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You