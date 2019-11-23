VIDEO: Lena Waithe Talks Protest Art on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Nov. 23, 2019  

The writer and producer of "Queen & Slim" considers the film a form of protest art, and hopes that works like this will help protect the lives of Black people by humanizing them on screen.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

