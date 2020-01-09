VIDEO: Larry David Talks Bernie Sanders on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Article Pixel Jan. 9, 2020  

Larry David thinks Bernie Sanders winning the presidency would be "great for the country" but terrible for him personally, because he could be stuck doing his Sanders impression on "Saturday Night Live" for the foreseeable future.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

