VIDEO: Lacey Chabert Dishes on Hallmark Movies on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The "Queen of Hallmark Movies" answers viewers' questions about her holiday films.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Regarded as one of the best young actresses of her generation, Lacey Chabert got her break in a cough syrup commercial, before successfully auditioning for the Broadway production of "Les Miserables," where she played young Cosette for two years. Since then, she has been on a few television series, notably "Party of Five" (1994), a number of tele-movies like "Gypsy" (1993), and her big screen debut, "Lost in Space" (1998). Chabert is also a voice actor, having been featured in various roles within animated films and TV shows like Nickelodeon's "The Wild Thornberrys" (1998), "The Spectacular Spider-Man" (2008), "Allen Gregory" (2011) and "Young Justice" (2012).

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

