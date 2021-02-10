VIDEO: LaKeith Stanfield Teases His New Single on THE TONIGHT SHOW
He also talks about the story behind JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH.
LaKeith Stanfield talks about his music projects, the future of Atlanta and THE STORY BEHIND Judas and the Black Messiah.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Featured This Week on Stage DoorShoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Related Articles View More TV Stories