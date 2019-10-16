VIDEO: Kristin Davis, Rob Lowe Star in HOLIDAY IN THE WILD Trailer Debut

Netflix has released the trailer for Holiday in the Wild, starring Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe.

To keep her spirits high when their son leaves for college, Manhattanite Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis) has booked a 'second honeymoon' with her husband. Instead of thanking her, he brings their relationship to a sudden end; jilted Kate proceeds to Africa for a solo safari. During a detour through Zambia, she helps her pilot, Derek Holliston (Rob Lowe), rescue an orphaned baby elephant. They nurse him back to health at a local elephant sanctuary, and Kate extends her stay through Christmastime. Far from the modern luxuries of home, Kate thrives amidst majestic animals and scenery. Her love for the new surroundings just might extend to the man who shared her journey.

Watch the trailer below!

Holiday in the Wild will be released on November 1, 2019.





