VIDEO: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska Are CHARLIE'S ANGELS in the Official Trailer

Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie's Angels take flight.

Watch the trailer for the new Charlie's Angels below!

In Banks' bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world's smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

In addition to directing, Banks wrote the screenplay from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.

Charlie's Angels will be released on November 15, 2019.





