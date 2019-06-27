VIDEO: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska Are CHARLIE'S ANGELS in the Official Trailer

Jun. 27, 2019  

Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie's Angels take flight.

Watch the trailer for the new Charlie's Angels below!

In Banks' bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world's smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

In addition to directing, Banks wrote the screenplay from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.

Charlie's Angels will be released on November 15, 2019.

VIDEO: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska Are CHARLIE'S ANGELS in the Official Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: 2019 Jimmy Awards Nominees Perform DEAR EVAN HANSEN Anthem
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lippa, Marissa Rosen, and More Strip Down at the Skivvies Tony Awards Viewing Party
  • VIDEO: Hong Kong Protesters Sing 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES; Lyricist Herbert Kretzmer Comments
  • BWW Exclusive: A History of Provincetown, Massachusetts- The Birthplace of American Theater
  • VIDEO: Join Hannah Corneau in the Next of Her FLYING LESSONS
  • VIDEO: Watch Olly Dobson Record 'Back in Time' from BACK TO THE FUTURE Musical

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup