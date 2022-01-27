VIDEO: Kristen Stewart Discusses Playing Princess Diana on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Actor Kristen Stewart opens up about seeing her new film "Spencer" for the first time, plus her career and planning for her upcoming wedding, in an interview with Tracy Smith for CBS Sunday Morning, to be broadcast Sunday, Jan. 30 (9:00 AM, ET) and streaming on Paramount+.

Stewart, who has appeared in four dozen movies, has generated critical praise for her work in "Spencer," in which she stars as the late Princess Diana. The film is described by director Pablo Larrain as a fable based on true events.

"I think it's Diana. It's probably not. It's our view of her," Stewart tells Smith. "It's our love for her. And, when I watched the movie, I couldn't stop crying. I just couldn't, like, I just, because at the end it kind of, it has this sort of lighter note. But I feel the loss of her so intently, so often."

Stewart - whose parents also work in the film industry - has been in the business most of her life. She began going on auditions as a child, and started acting at the age of 8. In 2008 she starred in the first of five films in the blockbuster "Twilight" series, making her a household name.

She talks with Smith about acting, about her career, about dodging paparazzi, and about planning her upcoming wedding to girlfriend, Dylan Meyer. No date has been set for the wedding, Stewart says.

"Like, yeah, it'll happen when it's supposed to happen," Stewart says. "But I also DON'T want to be engaged for, like, five years. Like, we want to do it, you know what I mean?"

"Sooner rather than later?" Smith asks.

"Yeah," Stewart says.

CBS Sunday Morning is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.