VIDEO: Kogonada's AFTER YANG Starring Colin Farrell & Jodie Turner-Smith Trailer

A24 has shared the trailer for After Yang. The new film, directed by Kogonada, the film will be released in theaters and will be streaming on Showtime on March 4.

When his young daughter's beloved companion - an android named Yang - malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way to repair him.

In the process, Jake discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and daughter across a distance he didn't know was there.

The cast also includes Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Justin H. Min, Sarita Choudhury, Haley Lu Richardson, and Clifton Collins Jr.

Watch the new trailer here: