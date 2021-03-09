Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kings of Leon Perform 'Stormy Weather' on THE LATE SHOW

A track from their highly anticipated new album 'When You See Yourself.'

Mar. 9, 2021  

Kings Of Leon return for the second night of their Late Show residency with a performance of "Stormy Weather," a track from their highly anticipated new album "When You See Yourself" which is out now!

Watch the performance below.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

