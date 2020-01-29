VIDEO: Kevin Smith Gets Seth to Invite Him Over for a Late Night Smoke Sesh on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Kevin Smith geeks out over everything Late Night, asks Seth to stash some of his own homegrown weed in his desk mug and talks about Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Watch the interview below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

