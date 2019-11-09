VIDEO: Kelsey Grammer Reveals That a FRASIER Reboot May Begin Filming Next Spring

Kelsey Grammer has revealed that a Frasier reboot is coming, and it could begin filming as early has next spring.

During an appearance on IN DEPTH with Graham Bensinger, Grammer said that he is currently negotiating a home for the project.

"We've hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go," he said. "We're sort of on standby a little bit working on a couple of possible network deals that we're circling. And Frasier is sort of in a second position to that at this point. So, there's still stuff going on. But a revisit to Frasier's world is, I think, definitely going to come. It's ready to go."

He told Bensinger that, "We just have to staff it and find somebody who wants to give us money for it... I think there's a couple of outlets who would actually be interested in revisiting Frasier."

Watch the full interview below!

Frasier is an American sitcom that was broadcast on NBC for 11 seasons, premiering on September 16, 1993, and concluding on May 13, 2004. The program was created and produced by David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee (as Grub Street Productions) in association with Grammnet (2004) and Paramount Network Television.

The series was created as a spin-off of Cheers, continuing the story of psychiatrist Frasier Crane as he returned to his hometown of Seattle and started building a new life as a radio advice show host while reconnecting with his father and brother and making new friends.

Frasier stars Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin, and John Mahoney.





