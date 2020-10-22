Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Performs a Cover of 'Heads Carolina, Tails California'

Watch the performance below!

Oct. 22, 2020  

Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a cover of "Heads Carolina, Tails California" by Jo Dee Messina in the latest Kellyoke.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

