VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Performs a Cover of 'Heads Carolina, Tails California'
Watch the performance below!
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a cover of "Heads Carolina, Tails California" by Jo Dee Messina in the latest Kellyoke.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
