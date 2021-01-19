Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Give Me One Reason'

A cover of the original song by Tracy Chapman.

Jan. 19, 2021  

Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a bluesy cover of "Give Me One Reason" by Tracy Chapman.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



