VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Give Me One Reason'
A cover of the original song by Tracy Chapman.
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a bluesy cover of "Give Me One Reason" by Tracy Chapman.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
