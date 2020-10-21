VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Torn'
Watch the performance below!
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a cover of "Torn" by Natalie Imbruglia in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Original HAMILTON Cast Members Perform 'The Room Where It Happens' at Joe Biden Virtual Fundraiser
- VIDEO: Check Out 'Wear a Mask', a Parody of 'Be Our Guest' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jimmy Fallon Have 'Two Goats Who Will Vote'
- VIDEO: See Chadwick Boseman & Viola Davis in the Trailer for MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM