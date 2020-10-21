VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Torn'

Watch the performance below!

Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a cover of "Torn" by Natalie Imbruglia in the latest Kellyoke.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

