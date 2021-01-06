VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Rare'
The song was originally recorded by Selena Gomez.
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform an upbeat cover of "Rare" by Selena Gomez in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
